Lo Nuestro

Studio 23

Cadavra
Thu, 23 Nov, 12:30 am
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lo Nuestro
About

Culture is back, now in Madrid.

Disfruta del mejor hip hop, R&B y reggaeton en una de las salas más emblemáticas de la capital. Un espacio creativo para disfrutar, ser tú mismo y gozar. Temazos, buen gusto, buenos outfits, muchas sorpresas y gente guapa;...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Lian Faz

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

