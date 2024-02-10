DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ana Rodrigo en Madrid

Sala Vesta
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ana Rodrigo es una artista underground, nacida en Aranda de Duero. Su estilo se define como una fusión musical que combina el electropop - indie con la música urbana actual. El formato banda que presenta despierta sinergia y sensibilidad a partes iguales....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.

Ana Rodrigo

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

