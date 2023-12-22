Top track

Deviation Xmas Ball

Ministry Of Sound
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Benji B & Judah present the Deviation Xmas Ball at the legendary Ministry of Sound.

Playing alongside friends and family: Kenny Dope, Kitty Ca$h, Lil Silva, Scratchclart, Karen Nyame KG, Hagan, Nicky Summers, Brighter Days Family and AAA with SlowJamswith...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deviation.
Lineup

7
Benji B, Judah, Kenny Dope and 7 more

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open11:00 pm
1200 capacity

