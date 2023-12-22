Top track

Benji B & Judah Present Deviation: The Xmas Ball

Ministry Of Sound
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Benji B & Judah present Deviation: The Xmas Ball at the legendary Ministry of Sound.

DJ's on the night to be announced soon!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deviation.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Benji B, Judah

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open11:00 pm
1200 capacity

