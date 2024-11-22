Top track

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - Boujee Natives

Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Hot Planet Tour

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
$30.90

About Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose for the children

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Snotty Nose Rez Kids
w/ Support TBA

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

