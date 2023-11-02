DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POOL PARTY x LOLO
Loïc Minel (ex-Hôtel Grand Amour) et son acolyte de toujours Christophe Juville (Figure & cantines Spok) à la tête du restaurant Lolo cave à manger viennent ambiancer The Underpool le jeudi 2 novembre 2023 de 20h à 01h !
Au programme un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.