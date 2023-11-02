DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

POOL PARTY x LOLO CAVE À MANGER

The Underpool
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

POOL PARTY x LOLO

Loïc Minel (ex-Hôtel Grand Amour) et son acolyte de toujours Christophe Juville (Figure & cantines Spok) à la tête du restaurant Lolo cave à manger viennent ambiancer The Underpool le jeudi 2 novembre 2023 de 20h à 01h !

Au programme un...

Presented by THE UNDERPOOL.

Venue

The Underpool

10 Rue Bréguet, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.