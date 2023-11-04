DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The FREE monthly Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold Diggers on November 4th with live performances from Color Green and Luke Schneider. DJ livn_rm_show is back on the decks all night long. It's FREE, but you still gotta RSVP!
This is a 21+ event
