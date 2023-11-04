Top track

Desert Daze Nights: Color Green + Luke Schneider

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The FREE monthly Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold Diggers on November 4th with live performances from Color Green and Luke Schneider. DJ livn_rm_show is back on the decks all night long. It's FREE, but you still gotta RSVP!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

