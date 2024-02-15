Top track

Katy Kirby

Club Congress
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday, February 15th

with support from Allegra Krieger

Doors 7pm

ADV $15 | DOS $18

16+

Presented by Best Life Presents

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

