Gum Takes Tooth + Quebra + Sonic Boom DJ set

Sala Lisa
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gum Takes Tooth, Quebra e Sonic Boom DJ set

Este evento é para maiores de 18

Apresentado por LISA.

Gum Takes Tooth, Sonic Boom

Sala Lisa

Rua Das Gaivotas, 1200-201 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open10:00 pm

