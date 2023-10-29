DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vinyl & Vino: Listening to N.E.R.D.'s In Search Of

Slow Jamz Gallery
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our world famous Vinyl & Vino listening sessions are back at the Slow Jamz Gallery, where we dissect our favorite albums on a world-class sound system -- hosted by Elwood Espiritu, Brandon Reed, & Upendo Moore.

This week, we will be listening to N.E.R.D.' Read more

Presented by Slow Jamz.

Lineup

Venue

Slow Jamz Gallery

627 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.