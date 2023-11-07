DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

My Word - Open Mic Poetry & Live Music

Grow
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hidden Literature presents MY WORD! An intimate & soulful night of poetry, spoken word, and live music.

A space to showcase talent in London through, poetry and music. Poets, singers, rappers, and musicians are all welcome!

Hosted by Ovyuki, prepare your Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

