Give Me Pity + Q&A

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:30 pm
£18.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Amanda Kramer’s latest is a psychedelic, paranoid ode to musical divas of the ’70s and ’80s. In Give Me Pity!, Kramer’s penchant for theatricality and artificiality is the backdrop for the story of Sissy St. Claire, who, in the film, is making her televisi Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open6:30 pm
