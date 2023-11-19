DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soluna x White Label Promo proudly presents
The Ritual with Anané and Louie Vega
Alongside
jojoflores (Gotsoul, Montreal)
Indigo
Ibiza’s “The Ritual” by Anané and Louie Vega invades Toronto at Soluna on November 19 for a special Sunday night set
