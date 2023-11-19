Top track

Soluna & White Label Promo Present The Ritual

Soluna
Sun, 19 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$38.41

About

Soluna x White Label Promo proudly presents
The Ritual with Anané and Louie Vega

Alongside

jojoflores (Gotsoul, Montreal)
Indigo

Ibiza’s “The Ritual” by Anané and Louie Vega invades Toronto at Soluna on November 19 for a special Sunday night set Read more

Presented by 2833000 Ontario Inc. (o/a) Soluna

Lineup

Louie Vega, Anane Vega

Venue

Soluna

314 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

