An Evening w/ Alpha Consumer

Icehouse
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $22.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

8PM DOORS // 9PM SHOWTIME // $17 ADVANCE (+fees) // $22 AT THE DOOR

It is a full evening of music with Alpha Consumer (JT Bates, Mike Lewis, Jeremy Ylvisaker)!

The members of Alpha Consumer have played music with Bon Iver, The National, Jenny Lewis, John...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.

Lineup

Alpha Consumer

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

