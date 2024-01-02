DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DBN: Flake Michigan w/ Ricky Liontones, Turbo Controller

Sleeping Village
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$1 Beer Night! | $1 PBR + Liquid Death in venue bar | 21+

Flake Michigan is a 5 piece bummer-pop/zad-rock band from Chicago, ILL. For fans of Jeff Rosenstock, The Beths, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Follow them on IG @flakemichigan for up to date shows!

Ricky L...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

