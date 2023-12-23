Top track

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

All The Jingle Ladies

The Old Queens Head
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tis the season…

On Saturday 23rd December we’ll be celebrating all of the Christmas Queens of R&B, in 'All The Jingle Ladies'.

Expect a dose of feisty festive anthems, as well as all our usual hip hop, afrobeats & R&B bangers, through 'til the early hour...

This is an 20+ event (Photo I.D. required).
Presented by The Old Queens Head.

Lineup

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 pm
250 capacity

