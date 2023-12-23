DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tis the season…
On Saturday 23rd December we’ll be celebrating all of the Christmas Queens of R&B, in 'All The Jingle Ladies'.
Expect a dose of feisty festive anthems, as well as all our usual hip hop, afrobeats & R&B bangers, through 'til the early hour...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.