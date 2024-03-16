Top track

BLUE: Deer Jade on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Register for limited presale access: https://grayarea.co/events/blue-deer-jade-and-guests-mar-16-2024

Eco-conscious powerhouse, Deer Jade, makes her debut at The Roof on March 16 alongside Gray Area, bringing her captivating blend of house and melodic tec...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.

Lineup

Deer Jade

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

