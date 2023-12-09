DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sofficini - Sabato Universitario

Officine Utopia
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsCeccano
€15
About

𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐢 by Officine Utopia

La ricetta perfetta per il tuo Sabato universitario esiste!

“Sofficini” by Officine Utopia

_______

𝑰𝒏𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊:

• Leo Pari

• Nerderthanyou b2b Zaira Dj Set

• Officine Utopia

_______

𝑰𝒔𝒕...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Officine Utopia

Venue

Officine Utopia

Via Dell'industria 5, 03023 Ceccano Frosinone, Italy

Doors open11:00 pm

