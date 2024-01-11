DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phalanx, Forest Lawn, Biomass

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Phalanx

Phalanx is a 5 piece death metal/hardcore band from Los Angeles formed in 2017 that writes about historical battles and warfare. Members of Deadbeat, Stoic Violence, Whelm, Dendritic Arbor and Hyper Psychic.

phalanxla.bandcamp.com

Forest Lawn

F...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.