Milano Cantautori

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50
MILANO CANTAUTORI

Milano Cantautori torna a emozionarci e riapre la stagione invernale di appuntamenti nello storico Circolo Arci Bellezza di Porta Romana. Un luogo, uno spazio, un’atmosfera per appassionati di musica cantautorale che si scambiano e conos...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Milano Cantautori
ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

