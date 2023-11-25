DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Introduccion a la Fermentación Salvaje

SSUAVE 3000
Sat, 25 Nov, 4:00 pm
WorkshopBarcelona
€56.96
En este curso de 4 horas, recibirás una introducción práctica y teórica al maravilloso mundo de los alimentos fermentados.

Discutiremos las reglas básicas de la fermentación, centrándonos en la fermentación natural: la fermentación que ocurre "espontáneam Read more

Organizado por SSUAVE.
Venue

Carrer De Còrsega 689, 08026 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Doors open4:00 pm

