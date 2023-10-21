Top track

ABBA Disco - Manchester

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50

About

Mamma Mia! It's time for an Abba Disco!

Come down and celebrate their greatest hits! Get ready to sing your hearts out and unleash your inner Dancing Queen to ABBA’s incredible back catalogue including:

Dancing Queen / Mamma Mia / Waterloo / Super Trooper

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

