Top track

Rev8617

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anarchy in the Club w/ Skee Mask

Cieloterra
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rev8617
Got a code?

About

Anarchy ricomincia la stagione invernale con uno dei produttori più incredibili degli ultimi anni: @skeemask ! Uno degli artisti catalizzatori della nuova wave Uk Bass/ Break/ Techno con all’attivo due incredibili album sulla prolifica @ilian_tape di Mona Read more

CIELOTERRA

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.