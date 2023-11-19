Top track

Wax Machine + Fukushima Dolphin

Alphabet
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Based in Brighton, England, Wax Machine exists on a particularly far-out plane of neo-psychedelia that incorporates jazz, folk, funk, Tropicalia, and exploratory rock. Led by Brazilian-born Lau Ro, the band introduced themselves in 2018 with a pair of self Read more

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

Wax Machine, Fukushima Dolphin

Venue

Alphabet

11 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3FE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

