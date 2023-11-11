Top track

Nickodemus & Pat Kalla - Mama Tchipp (Follow Me)

Poly-Rythmo Club

La Paloma
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poly-Rythmo Club regresa a la mítica Sala La Paloma en horario de tardeo y con un line up de lujo.

NICKODEMUS desde NYC (Wonderwheel Recordings-Turntables on the Hudson) trae sus sonidos de cosecha world groove internacional. Fundador del sello WONDERWHE*** Read more

Organizado por Poly-Rythmo Club.

Lineup

Nickodemus, Arnau Obiols, Sonido Tupinamba

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

