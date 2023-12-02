Top track

Shallipopi - Ex Convict

SOLID - Detty December Edition

Tola
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SOLID!

That time of the year has come again! Catching flights for DETTY DECEMBER✈️

🇳🇬🇬🇭🇿🇦…Don’t matter where you are flying out to - CHALE, OMO, MY GUY, ENJOYMENT IS LOADING FOR YOU.

But before we leave the UK, SOLID IS KICKING OF DETTY DECEMBER

Presented by SOLID.
Lineup

Venue

Tola

56 Peckham High St, London SE15 5DP, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

