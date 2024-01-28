DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAKKA SKANKS

The Underworld
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DAKKA SKANKS Meeting at music college in Brighton, this young band have pulled together so many influences, to take a classic ska rhythm into the 21st century. They blend established Jamaican dance rhythms, sprinkled with indie rock guitar and catchy choru Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

2
BRIGANTES, KUGO DEATH RAY, DOG ROTTEN and 2 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open5:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

