Yin Yin + Guest

Petit Bain
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Profondément influencé par les ondes sonores imaginatives du cosmos ainsi que par la culture musicale terrestre du Japon, Mount Matsu est le reflet d'un environnement chaotique d'influences qui se concentrent lentement. Influent, étrangement harmonieux et Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Yin Yin

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

