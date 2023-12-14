DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Malvina

La Boule Noire
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MALVINA fait office d’exception dans l’industrie musicale : pianiste,

compositrice, arrangeuse, productrice, chanteuse et pole dancer, cheffe d’orchestre et domina. Artiste accomplie, naviguant entre la pop, l’électro, le punk rock, le métal, la techno et Read more

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Malvina Meinier

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

