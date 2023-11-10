Top track

MALLGOTH

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
About

We are back on Friday, November 10th, at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn for the NYC MALLGOTH banger!

Ivy Oh and DJ Kitty are teaming up to bring you a classic mix of Industrial, Nu-Metal, and Dark Dance hits. These tunes are the kind that would get a nod of...

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Ivy Oh

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

