1800-Brunch "Every Sunday from 12pm-6pm"

1800-Lucky
Sun, 5 Nov, 12:00 pm
GigsMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us every Sunday for a new House Music Brunch. Day Drinkin & Dancing!

Families & Pets of all ages welcome

Presented by Humans Alike
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1800-Lucky

143 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

