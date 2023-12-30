Top track

Frankie and the Witch Fingers - Futurephobic

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Spiritual Cramp, Expen$ive Shit, Hoop Jail, and DJ Ryann Peebles

Alex's Bar
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Frankie and the Witch Fingers present:

Countdown to Chaos

A 3 night residency at Alex’s Bar

NIGHT TWO

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Spiritual Cramp

Expensive $hit (Paul from Osees)

Hoop Jail

+ DJ Ryann Peebles

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Spiritual Cramp

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

