Jeff Rosenstock

Manchester Club Academy
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£18.50

About

Jeff Rosenstock headlines Manchester Club Academy.

All Ages. U14s accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Moving North.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Shit Present, Jeff Rosenstock

Venue

Manchester Club Academy

University Of Manchester Students' Union, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9PR
Doors open7:00 pm
620 capacity

