Jeff Rosenstock - LIKED U BETTER

Jeff Rosenstock

Manchester Academy 2
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£18.50

About

Jeff Rosenstock headlines Manchester Club Academy.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Moving North.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shit Present, Jeff Rosenstock

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

