Dj LK da Escócia - Tubarão Te Amo

FAVELA, Todo Domingo convida : Fervo Fluxo !

Tzar
Sun, 12 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From Free

🇧🇷 **Favela After Party x Fervo Fluxo** 🇧🇷

Este sábado, após a explosão de Fervo Fluxo na La Machine du Moulin Rouge, junte-se a nós para uma noite de loucura na Favela! As vibrações estão apenas começando com os DJs Toinho (🇬🇧 Londres) & Bia Marq...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Majors Prod.

Lineup

1
Cyber Dj Junior, DJ Bia Marques, Toinho and 1 more

Venue

Tzar

94 Rue D'amsterdam, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

