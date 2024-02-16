Top track

Constant Smiles - A New Opening (The Deep)

Constant Smiles + Clementine Valentine + Berezina

Supersonic
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Motorama, Nation Of Language & Interpol

CONSTANT SMILES
(Indie folk - Massachusetts, US)CLEMENTINE VALENTINE
(Folk pop - Nouvelle Zélande)
BEREZINA
(Melancholic pop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce tick...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Constant Smiles

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

