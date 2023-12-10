DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

En Corps #6 : All 4 House - Paradox-Sal Célébration

La Place
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
PlaybackParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pour cette sixième édition du festival de danse En Corps !, La Place met à l’honneur Paradox-Sal et célèbre les 10 ans de la compagnie à travers une semaine d’événements.

Le All 4 House est un concept unique créé par le chorégraphe Ousmane Sy en 2014. Ce...

Présenté par La Place et Paradox-Sal.

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

