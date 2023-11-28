DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DRAG BINGO: Birthday Betches!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dabbers at the ready...

It’s our BIRTHDAY, BETCHES, we'll make you cry if we want to! Can you believe we've been doing Drag Bingo for SIX YEARS? Time flies when you're making puns…

TUESDAY 28TH NOVEMBER - DOORS 8PM – FIRST BALLS AT 8.30!

Whether you’ve...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

