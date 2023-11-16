DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Throwbecks: Debut UK Show

Kazimier Stockroom
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Throwbecks perform their highly aniticipated debut show... This is not one to miss!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Courting

Venue

Kazimier Stockroom

Kazimier Stockroom 32 Seel Street Liverpool L1 4AU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

