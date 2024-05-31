DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The UK's biggest Reggaeton event is coming back to Liverpool this May, and we are so excited! Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 600+ other Latin music lovers at the legendary and newly refurbished Arts Club in Liverpool.
The UK's top Reggaeton...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.