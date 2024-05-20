Top track

The Blank Tapes - Don't Ever Get Old

The Blank Tapes/Honey Blazer/Mind Gardens

Skylark Lounge
Mon, 20 May, 7:30 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Got a code?

About

With Honey Blazer and Mind Gardens

"Alternating between dreamy and driving, dappled with delirious solos and seductive harmonies. The Blank Tapes radiated Ultraviolet Californian chords" -Blackmatter blog

The Blank Tapes is the moniker of California base...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Blank Tapes, Honey Blazer, Mind Gardens

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

