Monobloco

Electric Brixton
Sat, 23 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience the joyous energy of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival as Brazil’s leading street band transport us to one of the world’s greatest parties.

Described as ‘the closest thing to being in Carnaval in Rio’, the big band pay homage to the great history of...

14+ (under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monobloco

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:30 pm

