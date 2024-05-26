Top track

Cassper Nyovest - Siyathandana

SLOWJAMSwithA → LONDON (NIGHT)

Omeara
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LINE UP LOADING

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-abuWlq4C9Y

PLAYME: https://on.soundcloud.com/naJta

ADD2PLAYLIST: https://open.spotify.com/user/0v8teayohn9j3iy2tbfs3wtk6?si=799161cf7d384e9f

Last Entry: 11:30PM

What SOUNDS are we talking?

alt...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by SLOWJAMSwithA
Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

FAQs

Doors Close?

1130PM

Music Policy?

alt R&B, SLOWJAMZ, SLOW DANCEHALL, SEXY AFROBEATS, SOULECTION, EDITS, FUTURE BEATS & A WHOLE LOTTA INTERLUDES, we missing anything?

Pocket Sized Cameras Allowed?

YES, Pocket Sized Cameras are allowed. Interchangeable lenses are not allowed, professional DSLR are no allowed.

