Notre Dame - Yumi

Mixlab in Fest 2024

Sat, 31 Aug, 6:00 pm
Gigs
€25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MIXLAB IN FEST EST DE RETOUR !!!!

C'est avec beaucoup de plaisir que nous vous donnons rendez-vous le 31 Août 2024 pour la 2ème édition de notre festival, dans le mythique Théâtre Antique d'Arles

Une nouvelle étape franchie grâce à vous, c'est une fierté...

Réservé aux plus de 14 ans
Présenté par VILLAGE 42 PRODUCTIONS et MIXLAB

Lineup

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.