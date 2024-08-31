DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MIXLAB IN FEST EST DE RETOUR !!!!
C'est avec beaucoup de plaisir que nous vous donnons rendez-vous le 31 Août 2024 pour la 2ème édition de notre festival, dans le mythique Théâtre Antique d'Arles
Une nouvelle étape franchie grâce à vous, c'est une fierté...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.