Top track

Space Lord

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Monster Magnet - 35th Anniversary

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Space Lord
Got a code?

About

This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.

Stalls/Standing – 14+ / Balcony Unreserved 8+ (Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monster Magnet

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.