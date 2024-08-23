DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AUSTIN, Texas — In James McMurtry’s new effort, The Horses and the Hounds, the acclaimed songwriter backs personal narratives with effortless elegance (“Canola Fields”) and endless energy (“If It Don’t Bleed”). This first collection in seven years, out Aug
Robert's Westside & WBEZ Chicago Present:
FOOD AID 2024
featuring James McMurtry [Full Band]
+ More Artists TBA
Food Aid's mission is to eliminate individuals and their families from experiencing hunger. We believe that food insecurity should not...
