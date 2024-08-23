Top track

Food Aid 2024: James McMurtry

Robert's Westside
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:30 pm
About James McMurtry

AUSTIN, Texas — In James McMurtry's new effort, The Horses and the Hounds, the acclaimed songwriter backs personal narratives with effortless elegance ("Canola Fields") and endless energy ("If It Don't Bleed"). This first collection in seven years, out Aug

Event information

Robert's Westside & WBEZ Chicago Present:

FOOD AID 2024
featuring James McMurtry [Full Band]
+ More Artists TBA

Food Aid's mission is to eliminate individuals and their families from experiencing hunger. We believe that food insecurity should not...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James McMurtry

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

