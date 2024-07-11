Top track

Slumber

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sløtface

The Boileroom
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Slumber
Got a code?

About

Spring 2024 marks the time for yet another new musical chapter in the Sløtface story, this time crafted in collaboration with producer Preben Sælid Andersen. New single 'Final Gørl' is the first release with Sælid Andersen behind the production, and it was...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sløtface

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.