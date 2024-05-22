DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Apéro-train par OUAT - Once Upon a Train

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
Le mercredi 22 mai, OUAT - Once Upon a Train, l'asso des amoureux du voyage en train, vous donne rendez-vous pour un apéro – train à Ground Control.

• Un thème programmé par Ground Control : la mobilité des urbains et des ruraux

• Un contexte : OUAT fête...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

