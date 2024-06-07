Top track

Oasis - Morning Glory

Oasis: What's the Story? : In Conversation + Book Signing

Rough Trade West
Fri, 7 Jun, 5:00 pm
TalkLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, join music journalist Sean Hannam and former Oasis tour manager Iain Robertson in conversation as he shares his stories of life on the road with one of the greatest rock 'n' roll b...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iain Robertson

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

