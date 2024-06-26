DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clara Moschetta live at Strongroom in Shoreditch

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CLARA MOSCHETTA - Clara Moschetta, London based musician, is in her own unique artistic line defined by emotion and power, vulnerability and humor, sensibility and engagement. In her performance, Clara invites her fans on an emotional journey through her m...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clara Moschetta

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

